Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kadant were worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $325.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.30. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.23 and a 1 year high of $429.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.97.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Kadant had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

