Bank of America Corp DE Sells 66,818 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 680,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 66,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $23,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.24%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.