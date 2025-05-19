Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

BIRK opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.84 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 383,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 192,351 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,256,000 after buying an additional 233,672 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

