BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 645.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,395 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 333.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 82,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 2.72. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 550,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,079.60. This represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

