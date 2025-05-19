BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 24,917 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,917 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $54,605,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $12,937,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,300,000 after purchasing an additional 193,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,097,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

