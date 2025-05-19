Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $85.07

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.15.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 809,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after buying an additional 317,088 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 75,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

