Brokers Offer Predictions for CVE:FLT FY2026 Earnings

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. The consensus estimate for Drone Delivery Canada’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Separately, Ventum Financial lowered their target price on Drone Delivery Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

CVE FLT opened at C$0.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

