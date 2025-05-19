Brokers Set Expectations for Worksport FY2026 Earnings

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Worksport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Worksport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $17.50 target price on shares of Worksport in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worksport in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Worksport Stock Performance

NASDAQ WKSP opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.96. Worksport has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 million. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 85.53% and a negative net margin of 242.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worksport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKSP. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Worksport in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Worksport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Worksport by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Worksport during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worksport during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

