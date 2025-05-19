Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,540.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,441 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 680,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of BIP opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently -8,600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

