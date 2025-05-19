CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 128,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CAE by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAE opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $886.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

