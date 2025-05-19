Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 4,484 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ameresco were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in Ameresco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,861 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Baird R W cut Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Ameresco Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $14.95 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $352.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,234.48. This represents a 5.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

