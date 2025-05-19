Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 442.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 105,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,751,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,647,000 after purchasing an additional 116,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

