Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,197 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Infosys were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $18.30 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

