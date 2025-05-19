Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,020 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.32. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

