Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pegasystems were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $155,006.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,237.35. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 658 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $59,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,520 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PEGA opened at $98.97 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

