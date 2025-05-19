Captrust Financial Advisors Has $461,000 Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in WesBanco were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,361,000 after purchasing an additional 705,483 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,777,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,824,000 after buying an additional 379,386 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 17,801.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,345,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

