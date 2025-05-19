Captrust Financial Advisors Has $493,000 Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,517 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,850,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 507,578 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,950,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 241,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,806,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after purchasing an additional 313,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,092,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after buying an additional 64,808 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

MUFG opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

