Captrust Financial Advisors Has $507,000 Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $84.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $456,915.68. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

