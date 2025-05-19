Captrust Financial Advisors Has $523,000 Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. This trade represents a 10.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $108.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

