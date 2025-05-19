Captrust Financial Advisors Has $559,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,862,200. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $201.04 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.