Captrust Financial Advisors Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NOV were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $14,179,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NOV by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,718,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,917 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 321,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NOV Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE NOV opened at $12.81 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.