Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nordson were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $205.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $272.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

