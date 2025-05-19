Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Carter’s were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,100,000 after purchasing an additional 366,293 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after buying an additional 1,732,857 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,042,000 after buying an additional 479,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after buying an additional 964,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,651,000 after buying an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

