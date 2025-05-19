Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Albany International were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Albany International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 28,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $19,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $69.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $95.47.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

