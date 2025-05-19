Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.7%

TMHC stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

