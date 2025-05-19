Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FELV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,535,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,481,000 after buying an additional 7,542,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,159,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after buying an additional 195,104 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 146,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 82,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,787,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FELV opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

