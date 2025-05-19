Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 151 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,026,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,017,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4,372.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 461,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 451,139 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7,004.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 287,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VPL opened at $77.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.