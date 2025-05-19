Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 8,427 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.49 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

