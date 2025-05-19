Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alkermes were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.42 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

