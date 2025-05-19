Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Viper Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Viper Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VNOM opened at $41.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

