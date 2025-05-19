Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,014 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in PBF Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $22.35 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $0.41. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $381,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,534,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,913,111.82. This trade represents a 0.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 331,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.