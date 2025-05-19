Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,900 Shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Strive U.S. Energy ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 14,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DRLL opened at $27.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. Strive U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.79.

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

