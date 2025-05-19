Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $577,000 Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGS. Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth $18,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 889,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 548,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 338,642 shares during the last quarter. Cigogne Management SA bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth $3,835,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth about $2,362,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.52 million, a P/E ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.52. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.

About PlayAGS

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $102.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

