Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.9%

CWST stock opened at $114.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 497.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,578.49. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,093 shares in the company, valued at $17,888,083.74. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

