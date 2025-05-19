Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stake Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,001 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 134,645 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $19,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after buying an additional 195,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $41,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,099.20. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,454 shares of company stock valued at $553,030 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $483.61 million, a P/E ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 1.19. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $87.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

