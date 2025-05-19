Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 219.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,147 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Century Communities worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Century Communities by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:CCS opened at $56.44 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $903.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. Century Communities’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 1,500 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $80,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $456,786.66. The trade was a 21.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,426. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CCS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

