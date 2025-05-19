Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,382 Shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.71% of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 909.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGPT opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.08.

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

