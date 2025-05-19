Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 689 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $30.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.