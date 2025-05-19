Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.09 Million Stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.13% of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLSP. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,640,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,572,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,248,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLSP opened at $24.22 on Monday. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03.

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

