Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,242 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,586,000 after buying an additional 3,441,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,285,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,945,000 after buying an additional 2,952,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after buying an additional 2,929,690 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,165,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

