Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $2.30 Million in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.56% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XONE. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 581.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 658,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 498,528 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 167,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XONE opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.