Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,780 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.16% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,282 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,413,000. Kaleidoscope Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,480,000.

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

