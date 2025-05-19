Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 14,599 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,599 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,753,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,025,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 885.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 138,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,354,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,215,000.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $48.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.96. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.