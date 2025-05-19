Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,113 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 503,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 35,080 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,068,000.

NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $115.36 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $93.24 and a one year high of $127.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.18.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

