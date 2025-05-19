Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,324 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,044,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,099,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cfra cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.0%

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $77.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 4,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.33 per share, for a total transaction of $301,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,819.32. This represents a 662.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $875,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

