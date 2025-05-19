Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,566,000 after acquiring an additional 609,554 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8,343.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 175,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,795,000 after purchasing an additional 161,547 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $427.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.54 and a 200 day moving average of $366.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.06 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.94.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

