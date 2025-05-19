CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CI&T were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CI&T by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CI&T by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.26.

CINT stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CI&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $828.02 million, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.24.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.48 million. CI&T had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

