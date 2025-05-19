Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 1,709.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,374 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

BATS:BBIN opened at $65.53 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

