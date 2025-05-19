Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 126.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,534,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,554 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,032,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,826,000 after purchasing an additional 252,526 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 486,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $45.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $47.72.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

