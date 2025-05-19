Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:FFGX)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:FFGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 188,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FFGX stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02. Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and a PE ratio of 17.72.

Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF (FFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth through an actively managed portfolio of global ex-US equity securities selected based on fundamental factors. The fund includes issuers of any market capitalization.

